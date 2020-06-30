Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 43,799 CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 43,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 53,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.50 price objective on the stock. Barclays upgraded CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.90.

CMS opened at $57.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.81. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $46.03 and a 1 year high of $69.17. The firm has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.20.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total value of $312,088.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 181,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,129,651.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 875 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $48,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,969.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,711 shares of company stock worth $761,599. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

