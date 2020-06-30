Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 112,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FDVV. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 551.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 291,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,689,000 after purchasing an additional 247,122 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $3,561,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 627.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 111,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 95,905 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 184.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 75,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 126,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 70,922 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Core Dividend ETF alerts:

Fidelity Core Dividend ETF stock opened at $26.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.41. Fidelity Core Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $33.47.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Core Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Core Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.