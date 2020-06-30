Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 56,362 Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 56,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Evergy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 81,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $59.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.72. Evergy has a 12 month low of $42.01 and a 12 month high of $76.57.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 7.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Evergy will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.90%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Evergy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America raised Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Evergy from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.44.

Evergy Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.