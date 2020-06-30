Invesco Ltd. Has $21.61 Million Stock Position in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,469 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $21,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SRB Corp increased its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. SRB Corp now owns 1,582,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,576,000 after acquiring an additional 35,562 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 528,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,646,000 after purchasing an additional 34,062 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 375,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,671,000 after purchasing an additional 9,738 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,390,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,661,000 after purchasing an additional 12,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

SAFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Safety Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Safety Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ SAFT opened at $76.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.33. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.37. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.45 and a twelve month high of $103.96.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.22. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $181.04 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

