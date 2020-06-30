Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 423,573 Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 423,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 1.06% of Cornerstone Total Return Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRF. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the first quarter worth $93,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 1,091.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 15,959 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the first quarter worth $293,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the first quarter worth $193,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 116.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,824 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 13,339 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund stock opened at $9.69 on Tuesday. Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc has a 1-year low of $5.43 and a 1-year high of $11.76.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1796 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Profile

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

