Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Webster Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.66. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Webster Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.93 EPS.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.17). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 22.40%. The firm had revenue of $304.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

WBS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Webster Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Webster Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.22.

Webster Financial stock opened at $27.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.03. Webster Financial has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $54.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.69.

In other news, Director Elizabeth E. Flynn bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.05 per share, for a total transaction of $216,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,511.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William L. Atwell bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,709 shares in the company, valued at $679,573.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 23,000 shares of company stock worth $562,925 in the last 90 days. 1.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,748,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,674,000 after acquiring an additional 152,662 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,644,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,555,000 after acquiring an additional 110,757 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,600,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,754,000 after acquiring an additional 262,063 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,327,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,294,000 after acquiring an additional 188,058 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,186,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,066,000 after acquiring an additional 187,954 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

