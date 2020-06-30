Invesco Ltd. Sells 1,591,263 Shares of HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 64.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 867,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,591,263 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in HMS were worth $21,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its stake in shares of HMS by 4.2% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,958,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,496,000 after purchasing an additional 78,695 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of HMS by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 73,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in HMS by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 299,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,567,000 after buying an additional 84,478 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in HMS by 3,290.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,463,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,243,000 after buying an additional 2,390,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HMS by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,370,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,628,000 after acquiring an additional 21,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Get HMS alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered HMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of HMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of HMS in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on HMS in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.33.

NASDAQ HMSY opened at $31.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.70. HMS Holdings Corp has a 52 week low of $18.19 and a 52 week high of $40.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.95.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $171.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.32 million. HMS had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 12.35%. HMS’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HMS Holdings Corp will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Greg D. Aunan sold 32,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $864,383.17. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,755.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HMS Profile

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY).

Receive News & Ratings for HMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.