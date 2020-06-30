FY2020 Earnings Forecast for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for General Mills in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.55 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.52. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Positive” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for General Mills’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Get General Mills alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on General Mills from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on General Mills from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on General Mills from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on General Mills from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on General Mills from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.39.

NYSE:GIS opened at $60.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.64. General Mills has a fifty-two week low of $46.59 and a fifty-two week high of $64.31. The company has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.06.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GIS. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 203.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,303,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,184,000 after purchasing an additional 14,283,883 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in General Mills by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,443,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,182,293 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $327,257,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,577,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 4,472.1% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,653,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,203 shares in the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 13,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $744,111.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,795.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 4,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total value of $252,890.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,518,080.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,481 shares of company stock valued at $7,707,593. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Read More: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.