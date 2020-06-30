Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 137,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,607,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 70.3% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 25,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 106.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EWC opened at $25.14 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.59 and a fifty-two week high of $30.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.41.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

