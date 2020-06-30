18,908 Shares in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,588,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cim LLC lifted its position in Icon by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,107 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc. lifted its position in Icon by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 7,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Icon by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its position in Icon by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 818 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Icon by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ICLR opened at $162.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.15. Icon Plc has a 52-week low of $104.28 and a 52-week high of $178.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.86.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. Icon had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $715.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Icon’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Icon Plc will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ICLR shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Icon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Icon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Icon from $180.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Icon from $187.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Icon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.83.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

