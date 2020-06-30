133,646 Shares in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Posted by on Jun 30th, 2020

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 133,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,656,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.86% of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIAL. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 608.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 954,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,963,000 after buying an additional 819,669 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 1,416.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 309,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,437,000 after buying an additional 288,909 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 30.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 611,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,156,000 after buying an additional 142,279 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 44.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 347,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,903,000 after buying an additional 106,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the first quarter worth $1,993,000.

DIAL opened at $21.12 on Tuesday. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $21.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.66.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

