Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires New Holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 55,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 724.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Emerald Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

BATS:MEAR opened at $50.06 on Tuesday. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.62 and a 12 month high of $50.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.03 and its 200-day moving average is $50.01.

