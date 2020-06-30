Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $2.70 Million in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 32,433 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,700,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 134.1% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 10,614 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 11.8% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,341 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 83.9% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 40,624 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 18,539 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,014,901 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $84,165,000 after purchasing an additional 157,778 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 84.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 597 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NXPI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $155.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.04.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $111.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.83, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.72. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 52 week low of $58.41 and a 52 week high of $139.59.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 24.18%. Research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 18.66%.

In other news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $94,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,167.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.