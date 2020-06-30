599,537 Shares in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 599,537 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,639,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.93% of MFS Multimarket Income Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 8.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 322,731 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 24,955 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the first quarter worth $1,743,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,356 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 6,013 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 0.8% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 942,640 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,741,000 after buying an additional 7,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 5.4% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 44,626 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust stock opened at $5.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.70. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $6.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.28%. This is a boost from MFS Multimarket Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

About MFS Multimarket Income Trust

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

