Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 306,510 Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 306,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,615,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $148,278,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the first quarter valued at about $108,984,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,462,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330,794 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 32.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,032,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,392,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,004,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,302 shares in the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $1,052,700.00. Also, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $245,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 79,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,525.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,203,349. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $33.50 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Marvell Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.31.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $33.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.08. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $16.45 and a 52 week high of $36.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.19 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 55.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.