Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $2.87 Million in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 39,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,867,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its position in Globe Life by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 23,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GL shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $108.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.14.

Globe Life stock opened at $70.85 on Tuesday. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $56.74 and a one year high of $111.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.90. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.01. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.11%.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

