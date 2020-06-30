51,629 Shares in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 51,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,724,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,059,203 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,794,739,000 after purchasing an additional 184,846 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,574,513 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $974,623,000 after purchasing an additional 50,304 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,716,098 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $487,640,000 after purchasing an additional 402,021 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,018,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $359,422,000 after purchasing an additional 228,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,950,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $353,910,000 after purchasing an additional 95,831 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on A shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

A stock opened at $87.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $61.13 and a 52-week high of $93.04. The firm has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.23, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.13.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical research company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.15%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, Director Heidi Fields sold 10,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $945,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,869,319. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 4,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $389,479.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 102,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,769,351.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,426 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,943.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

