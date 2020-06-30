Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases New Shares in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 96,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 3.46% of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ROBT opened at $35.26 on Tuesday. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 12 month low of $22.51 and a 12 month high of $36.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%.

