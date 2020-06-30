Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 298,343 Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 298,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Invesco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,591,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,617,000 after purchasing an additional 93,779 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in Invesco by 1,197.1% in the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 98,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 91,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco alerts:

In other news, Director C Robert Henrikson acquired 12,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.93 per share, with a total value of $100,393.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,334 shares in the company, valued at $438,798.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Invesco stock opened at $10.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.79. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $21.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 8.12%. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IVZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Invesco from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Invesco from $9.50 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Invesco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Invesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.44.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

See Also: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.