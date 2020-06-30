Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases New Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 56,757 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,652,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 485,131 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $30,088,000 after acquiring an additional 76,289 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,023,000. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 343,822 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $21,324,000 after buying an additional 114,300 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 214,061 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $13,276,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,556 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 3,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total transaction of $172,878.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total transaction of $81,806.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,222.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,794 shares of company stock worth $318,107. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Sunday, May 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.25.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $56.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $71.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.39.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology service provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 20.90%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

