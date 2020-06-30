Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes $2.74 Million Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 271,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth $187,256,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter worth $48,023,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter worth $30,886,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 57.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,217,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 5.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,220,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170,031 shares during the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $11.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.51. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $20.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.93.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

In other KeyCorp news, COO Christopher M. Gorman acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,036,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis acquired 4,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $49,783.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,012.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 106,485 shares of company stock valued at $1,109,564 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

KEY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.15.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

