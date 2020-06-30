Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys New Shares in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 56,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,615,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 329.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $69.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.63. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $34.44 and a twelve month high of $83.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.03%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EMN shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $94.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.84.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.