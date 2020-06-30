Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 110,835 iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 110,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BYLD. Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 30,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 13,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 44,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BYLD opened at $25.60 on Tuesday. iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.90 and a 52-week high of $26.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.41.

