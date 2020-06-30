Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes $2.75 Million Position in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,686 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,745,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 89,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,298,000 after acquiring an additional 34,677 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 98.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,975,000 after buying an additional 16,069 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 11.1% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 8,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 5.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 82,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,173,000 after buying an additional 4,399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $691.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $671.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $643.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a current ratio of 8.75. CoStar Group Inc has a one year low of $500.24 and a one year high of $747.11. The firm has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.83 and a beta of 1.10.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. CoStar Group had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CoStar Group Inc will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $790.00 to $695.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $755.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $740.00 to $660.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $725.25.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

