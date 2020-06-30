Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 336,309 Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 336,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GAIN. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its position in Gladstone Investment by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 3,826 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Gladstone Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Gladstone Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 4th quarter worth $142,000. 16.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Gladstone Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Gladstone Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of GAIN opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. Gladstone Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $6.43 and a 1-year high of $15.34. The stock has a market cap of $334.90 million, a PE ratio of -46.36 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.50.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The investment management company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). Gladstone Investment had a negative net margin of 11.68% and a positive return on equity of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $11.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This is a boost from Gladstone Investment’s previous dividend of $0.07. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is 93.33%.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

