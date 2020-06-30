Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 71,975 HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 71,975 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,762,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,275,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $549,044,000 after acquiring an additional 367,038 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 6,448 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 147.2% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 8,760 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 856.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 851,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,739,000 after acquiring an additional 762,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 779,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,982,000 after acquiring an additional 97,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HDB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. TheStreet cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE:HDB opened at $45.62 on Tuesday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $65.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.81.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 15.15%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

