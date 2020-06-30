Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 731,508 Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 731,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 199.5% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. 28.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Colony Credit Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. B. Riley dropped their price target on Colony Credit Real Estate from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Colony Credit Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut Colony Credit Real Estate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSE:CLNC opened at $6.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $853.17 million, a P/E ratio of 44.27 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Colony Credit Real Estate Inc has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $16.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.75.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $27.86 million for the quarter. Colony Credit Real Estate had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 490.65%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Colony Credit Real Estate Inc will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Colony Credit Real Estate Profile

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

