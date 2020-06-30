Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys New Stake in Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls (NYSE:VGM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls (NYSE:VGM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 287,444 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.53% of Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls during the first quarter worth $755,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls by 11.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after acquiring an additional 35,231 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls by 7.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,694 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 15,346 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls during the first quarter worth $322,000. Finally, BOKF NA raised its position in Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls by 2.8% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 54,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VGM opened at $12.09 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.36. Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0493 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th.

About Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

