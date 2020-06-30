Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $2.82 Million in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 42,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,824,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,830,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,007,395,000 after acquiring an additional 192,198 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.1% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,707,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,463,000 after acquiring an additional 227,640 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,433,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,013,000 after buying an additional 45,786 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,306,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,164,000 after buying an additional 76,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,962,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,853,000 after buying an additional 47,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMP shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.40.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $148.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.84. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $80.01 and a one year high of $180.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $1.53. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 38.86%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.