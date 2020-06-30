AQR Capital Management LLC Has $3.08 Million Holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,280 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $3,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HGV. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 606.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,264 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HGV opened at $19.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.03. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $36.56. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 7.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.34). Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 32.55%. The business had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HGV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Nomura decreased their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Hilton Grand Vacations currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.56.

Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

