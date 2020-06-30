AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,332 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,083 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of M.D.C. worth $3,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,927 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,876 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,443 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M.D.C. stock opened at $32.73 on Tuesday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.75 and a 52-week high of $48.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 7.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.13). M.D.C. had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $697.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. M.D.C.’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MDC shares. Bank of America lowered shares of M.D.C. to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $46.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

