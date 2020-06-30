AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 6,978 Shares of CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 12.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,978 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $3,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in CSW Industrials by 1,921.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in CSW Industrials by 32.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. AJO LP bought a new position in CSW Industrials during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in CSW Industrials by 87.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSWI opened at $66.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $970.67 million, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.82. CSW Industrials Inc has a 1 year low of $50.13 and a 1 year high of $81.06.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $98.50 million during the quarter. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 17.19%.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $162,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,223,862.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James E. Perry acquired 5,000 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.68 per share, with a total value of $348,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

CSWI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sidoti reduced their target price on shares of CSW Industrials from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CSW Industrials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products.

