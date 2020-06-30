Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,530 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank Co.(MI) were worth $3,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 64.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 13,156 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 32.5% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 94,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 23,090 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 84.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 172,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 79,000 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 81.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $47,763.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,582.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IBCP has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. TheStreet downgraded Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) stock opened at $14.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. Independent Bank Co has a one year low of $9.19 and a one year high of $23.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.77 million, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.94.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.16). Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $41.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.01 million. On average, analysts forecast that Independent Bank Co will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

