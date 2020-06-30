AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 23,109 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of Natera worth $3,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Natera by 14.5% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 65,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 8,342 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the first quarter valued at $224,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Natera by 71.5% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 593,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,716,000 after buying an additional 247,400 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Natera by 1,539.1% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 194,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,811,000 after purchasing an additional 182,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Natera by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 756,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,586,000 after purchasing an additional 319,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on NTRA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Natera from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Natera from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Natera from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Natera from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Natera from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.56.

In other news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 833 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $33,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 7,278 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $334,715.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $22,857.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 248,607 shares of company stock worth $10,806,115 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $45.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.73. Natera Inc has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $49.22.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $94.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.02 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 78.56% and a negative net margin of 38.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.54) EPS. Analysts expect that Natera Inc will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

