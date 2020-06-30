AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 227,696 Shares of Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) by 43.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 746,741 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 227,696 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.86% of Digital Turbine worth $3,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 975.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 416.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 275.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,253 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 54.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

APPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Digital Turbine from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on Digital Turbine from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Digital Turbine from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Shares of APPS opened at $11.87 on Tuesday. Digital Turbine Inc has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $12.06. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.13 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.64.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.09%. The business had revenue of $39.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.40 million. On average, analysts expect that Digital Turbine Inc will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Turbine Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties worldwide. It provides Ignite, a software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.