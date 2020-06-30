AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,882 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,149 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Dolby Laboratories worth $3,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,108 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,481 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 4.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,675 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 58.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. B. Riley lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

In other news, CFO Lewis Chew sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total value of $547,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DLB opened at $65.76 on Tuesday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.68 and a fifty-two week high of $73.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.86.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.05). Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $351.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

