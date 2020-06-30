AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 28,900 Shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 138,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 28,900 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 1.19% of Ducommun worth $3,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCO. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,134,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ducommun by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 451,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,839,000 after buying an additional 235,826 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ducommun by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 453,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,915,000 after buying an additional 110,073 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Ducommun by 60.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 242,843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after buying an additional 91,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,390,000. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DCO opened at $35.39 on Tuesday. Ducommun Incorporated has a 12-month low of $16.27 and a 12-month high of $57.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.10 million, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.07.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.37. Ducommun had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $173.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.02 million. As a group, analysts predict that Ducommun Incorporated will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Ducommun from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.29.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

