AQR Capital Management LLC Has $3.24 Million Stock Position in Universal Logistics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULH)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Logistics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULH) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 246,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,094 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.91% of Universal Logistics worth $3,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 156,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after buying an additional 8,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Universal Logistics stock opened at $17.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Universal Logistics Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $11.02 and a twelve month high of $27.49. The stock has a market cap of $442.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.90 and its 200 day moving average is $15.77.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $382.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.40 million. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 25.77%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Logistics Holdings Inc will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ULH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Universal Logistics from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers transportation services including dry van, flatbed, heavy haul, and refrigerated services; domestic and international freight forwarding and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

