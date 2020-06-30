AQR Capital Management LLC Has $3.27 Million Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,322 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $3,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. 71.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $39.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.09 and a 200-day moving average of $40.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.70 and a fifty-two week high of $48.69.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $698.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on BRO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine raised Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brown & Brown has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.71.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

