Zacks: Analysts Expect Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) Will Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ earnings. Napco Security Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Napco Security Technologies.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $26.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.15 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 14.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NSSC. Imperial Capital boosted their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

In other news, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 4,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $113,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jorge Hevia sold 38,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $827,872.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,671.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,445,006. Corporate insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. 46.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NSSC opened at $22.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.18. The company has a market capitalization of $414.80 million, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.33. Napco Security Technologies has a 1 year low of $13.33 and a 1 year high of $34.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

