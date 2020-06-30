AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 36,186 Shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,535 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,186 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.45% of Benchmark Electronics worth $3,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHE. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $433,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 28,078 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 246,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,474,000 after purchasing an additional 122,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 14,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Benchmark Electronics stock opened at $21.14 on Tuesday. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.06 and a 52 week high of $37.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.89 million, a P/E ratio of 62.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.88.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $515.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Benchmark Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th.

Several brokerages recently commented on BHE. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Sidoti increased their price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th.

In other Benchmark Electronics news, Director Jeffrey Stephen Mccreary purchased 7,500 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.35 per share, with a total value of $152,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,903. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

