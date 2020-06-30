Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN) by 39.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,067,180 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 300,421 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ribbon Communications were worth $3,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RBBN. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the 1st quarter worth $1,098,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,809 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 283,868 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 229.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 392,961 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 273,643 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 462,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 212,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 872,292 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 189,189 shares during the last quarter. 64.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RBBN opened at $3.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.27. Ribbon Communications Inc has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $5.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 21.99% and a negative return on equity of 29.24%. The company had revenue of $128.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ribbon Communications Inc will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RBBN. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

In other Ribbon Communications news, EVP Anthony Scarfo sold 9,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $35,334.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,273.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daryl Raiford sold 6,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $26,232.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,687 shares of company stock worth $86,201 in the last ninety days. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, network functions virtualization, cloud communications, and communications security solutions that enables secure and innovative business and consumer communications services.

