AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 12,147 Shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,570 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 12,147 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.36% of Standard Motor Products worth $3,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMP. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 681,582 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,333,000 after buying an additional 51,314 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,565,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 449,039 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,898,000 after buying an additional 46,900 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 275,818 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,679,000 after buying an additional 37,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 152,655 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,124,000 after buying an additional 35,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SMP shares. CL King raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Standard Motor Products from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th.

In other Standard Motor Products news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 6,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $282,012.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Standard Motor Products stock opened at $41.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $887.84 million, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.00. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.94 and a 52 week high of $55.85.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.04). Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $254.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The company operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers electronic ignition control modules, new and remanufactured fuel injectors, ignition wires, coils, switches, relays, EGR valves, distributor caps and rotors, sensors, electronic throttle bodies, keyless entry transmitters, safety-related components, and other engine management components.

