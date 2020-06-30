AQR Capital Management LLC Has $3.36 Million Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 13.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,937 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,694 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $3,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 6,019 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 212.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 22,158 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 130,792 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,520,000 after purchasing an additional 33,213 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 16,726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 8,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter worth about $8,935,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FIX shares. ValuEngine raised Comfort Systems USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Comfort Systems USA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Sidoti upped their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Comfort Systems USA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

In related news, Director Alan Krusi sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $64,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 19,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $831,819.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 266,967 shares in the company, valued at $11,402,160.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 14,115 shares of company stock worth $444,269. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $38.16 on Tuesday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.54 and a 12 month high of $53.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $700.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

