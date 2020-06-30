AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 332.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,061 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Equity Commonwealth worth $3,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 108.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

NYSE EQC opened at $31.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.50. The company has a current ratio of 129.65, a quick ratio of 129.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.28. Equity Commonwealth has a 12 month low of $27.62 and a 12 month high of $35.08.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $3.25. Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 673.78% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $18.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EQC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Equity Commonwealth from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 10 properties and 5.1 million square feet.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.