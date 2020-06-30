AQR Capital Management LLC Has $3.44 Million Holdings in 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259,619 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 104,134 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 1-800-Flowers.Com were worth $3,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 16,629 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 632,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,373,000 after buying an additional 11,924 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 334.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 148,429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 114,251 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 19.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 770,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,200,000 after buying an additional 123,366 shares during the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

1-800-Flowers.Com stock opened at $20.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 1.42. 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $26.81.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $278.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.24 million. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, analysts expect that 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FLWS shares. Benchmark boosted their price objective on 1-800-Flowers.Com from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 1-800-Flowers.Com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

1-800-Flowers.Com Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

