AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 316,422 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 33,406 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 1.03% of Hanmi Financial worth $3,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 8,147 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Hanmi Financial by 80.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,418 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Hanmi Financial by 104.3% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 237,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 121,448 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Hanmi Financial by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 528,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,572,000 after acquiring an additional 17,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Hanmi Financial in the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

Hanmi Financial stock opened at $9.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.27. Hanmi Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $22.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.81.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $50.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.26 million. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 3.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial Corp will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on HAFC. Zacks Investment Research cut Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub cut Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

In other news, CEO Bonita Lee bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 59,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,363.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John J. Ahn acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.78 per share, for a total transaction of $38,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,986.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 10,000 shares of company stock worth $77,710 in the last three months. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.