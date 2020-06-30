AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 36.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 45,425 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Diodes worth $3,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Diodes by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 398,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,197,000 after buying an additional 6,630 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Diodes by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 14,138 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Diodes by 230.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 36,019 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 53,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 15,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 7,140 shares during the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director C H. Chen sold 5,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total value of $276,857.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 134,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,998,458.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director C H. Chen sold 23,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $1,180,382.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 139,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,021,892.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,327 shares of company stock valued at $5,325,432 in the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DIOD stock opened at $48.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.02. Diodes Incorporated has a 1 year low of $31.51 and a 1 year high of $59.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.33.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). Diodes had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $280.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIOD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Diodes in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Diodes in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Diodes from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

