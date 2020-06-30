AQR Capital Management LLC Has $3.89 Million Stock Position in PDL BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:PDLI)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PDL BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:PDLI) by 38.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,379,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 855,089 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 1.18% of PDL BioPharma worth $3,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDLI. AXA boosted its holdings in shares of PDL BioPharma by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 359,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 35,908 shares in the last quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PDL BioPharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,818,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of PDL BioPharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PDL BioPharma by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,714,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,835,000 after acquiring an additional 64,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestrel Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of PDL BioPharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,457,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised PDL BioPharma from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of PDL BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of PDL BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

PDLI stock opened at $2.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 13.21 and a quick ratio of 12.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.21. PDL BioPharma Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $3.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.33 million, a PE ratio of 280.00 and a beta of 0.84.

PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $6.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that PDL BioPharma Inc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDL BioPharma Company Profile

PDL BioPharma, Inc acquires, manages, and commercializes commercial stage pharmaceutical assets and late clinical stage pharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Pharmaceutical, Medical Devices, and Income Generating Assets. The Pharmaceutical segment manufactures, markets, and sells prescription medicine products for the treatment of hypertension to wholesalers under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States, as well as under the Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally.

