WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

Posted by on Jun 30th, 2020

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,204 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,286 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of WD-40 worth $3,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in WD-40 during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in WD-40 by 75.0% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in WD-40 during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in WD-40 during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in WD-40 during the first quarter worth about $77,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $198.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.65 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.66. WD-40 has a one year low of $151.16 and a one year high of $211.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.77.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $100.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.10 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that WD-40 will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. WD-40’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WDFC shares. BidaskClub upgraded WD-40 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on WD-40 from $225.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th.

WD-40 Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

